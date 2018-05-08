GBA’s Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Nat Novices C/Ships… Miggins is Champion Boxer as GDF retain team title

Stories and photos by Sean Devers

The final night of GBA’s Andrew Lewis National Novices Boxing Championships began close to two hours late and climaxed in the wee hours of Monday morning with GDF’s Lightweight Troy Miggins being adjudged Champion Boxer as GDF retained their team title.

Last year the ‘Blackout’ came towards the end of the Championships which were completed the next day in West Demerara but this year the power retuned in time for the ‘Nuff Cuff’ Event to finish at the National Gymnasium where the first two nights were held.

Maybe the ‘Blackout’ and the threat of rain affected attendance but the smallest crowd of the Championships saw some entertaining fights and a most boring one which brought the curtains down on a successful Boxing Card.

The GDF pair of Super Heavyweights (Shamear Mingo and Coen Bobb) ran out of gas in the opening round and spent most of the next two rounds waltzing around each other and rarely threw a punch. In the end Mingo was declared the winner.

Pulsating music in between bouts kept die-hard fans entertained, while as ‘big boys’ stepped into the Ring the GDF Drums began to make its presence felt.

The much anticipated Exhibition bout between Commonwealth Games Silver Medallist Keevin Allicock and Kelvin Moore showed off the tremendous hand speed of Allicock and the skill of Moore.

The female Exhibition fight involved Asata Eastman and the more technically correct Alisha Jackman.

The opening bout of the night was the final of the Youth Bantamweight division in which both Boxers took the first 60 seconds to ‘feel out’ each other with few punches being thrown.

Talented South Paw Isaiah Moore from FYF initiated the action with some clinical right jabs to the head of Junior Hyman as the tempo picked up with both pugilists fighting at close range.

The intensity picked up in the second round with both Boxers trading punches with Moore, who slipped and fell to the canvas, getting the better of the exchanges.

Hyman, representing VBG, came out for the final round with aggressive intent, counter-punching; but the 18-year-old Moore was equal to the task and gained the judge’s decision.

The second fight, an Elite Bantamweight contest, saw the GDF pair Kevin Isaacs and Horace Ceres going head to head with Ceres throwing a flurry of wild swings with most of them missing its target.

Isaacs began the ‘pepper’ his man with body digs and upper-cuts but Ceres enjoyed brief success when he caught Isaacs on the ropes with a three-shot combo.

The second round saw Ceres getting two standing 8 counts and the fight was soon stopped in 1:30 seconds of the round after Isaacs inflicted a merciless battering on Ceres who was wobbling on the ropes.

In another all GDF encounter, Andrew Griffith defeated Jamal LaRose on points. LaRose was not short of punches but most of them seemed to be slapping his opponent and he was soon caught with crisp left Jabs which penetrated his defences and a standing 8 count was given by the referee.

A ferocious right hook in the second round almost took off LaRose’s head guard and another standing 8 count was administered.

With the fans urging them on in the final round both Boxers looked totally exhausted and at times stood motionless and punches when were thrown lacked any power and looked like a slow motion replay. Griffith won on points.

FYF’s Alex Murray’s introduction by the new Ring Announcer, who did a wonderful job, was greeted with a resounding roar from his fans.

And the Light Heavyweight Final with Angel Anys, who advanced vie a walk-over, lived to the hype with Murray’s Jabs being out of the top drawer, while his fast and at

times four-punch combinations were bang on target and stunned Anys who was given a standing 8-count.

Anys retaliated with a one, two which forced Murray onto the ropes before a brutal right cross from Murray staggered Anys who was given another standing 8 count. Murray connected to the head, it was a clinical destruction and all over in 1:36 second of the first round in the shortest fight of the night.

In the other fights, Troy Miggins defeated fellow GDF Jevon Gomes in the Lightweight contest, Orlando Grenville got a points decision against Jeremiah Jackman in an all GDF Junior Welterweight affair, GDF’s Astion Niles’s straight right stopped REP’s Thadius Perry in 1:47 seconds in the first round of their Light Heavyweight clash and GDF’s Osbert Robinson forced his Gym mate Joram Fraser to throw in the towel at the end of the first round.