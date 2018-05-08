Fire destroys two houses in Hadfield St

A fire late yesterday afternoon destroyed two houses at 69 Hadfield Street, Werk-en-Rust and has displaced 14 persons, many of whom are children. Several surrounding houses were scorched.

The mood at the scene was a sad one, with at least one individual breaking down, after coming home to find her home in flames.

A daughter and her elderly mother, who is disabled, were two of the affected persons who were contemplating their next move, since they had no place to go.

City Mayor Patricia Chase-Green was seen consoling family members. In an invited comment, the Mayor said, “I heard of what was happening, and as the Mayor, I felt obligated to come and see what I can do to help the affected citizens.”

The De Agrella family, consisting of 12 members, was at odds as to what to do next, since they had lost most of their belongings, except for a few pieces of furniture that were saved, with the help of public spirited citizens.

A Guyana Fire Service representative on the ground at the time, explained that they received a report of a fire at the location and responded promptly, and were able to contain the blaze to two wooden buildings, they have not yet been able to ascertain the origin of the fire, but have commenced investigations.

There was a concerted effort by neighbours to have the displaced individuals stay with them for the night, after which some individuals expressed hope that some help from the relevant authorities would be forthcoming for the affected lot.