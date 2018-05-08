Entries close Sunday for KMTC Pre-Independence horserace meet

While fans of the ‘Sport of Kings’ are getting ready for this month’s Pre-Independence horserace meet at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club (KMTC), Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice, the organisers are set to close entries on Sunday.

Some $2million in cash prizes are up for grabs in the meet which is fixed for Sunday, May 20th.

The feature race of the seven-race card will be the H Class and lower, which will carry the top purse of $240,000, while the 2nd place will receive $120,000, third $60,000 and fourth $30,000.

The other races include the L class-non earners of $50,000 from January 2017 that will see the winner cash in on $100,000, the K class and lower will have a $140,000 first place prize, the two-year-old trial $100,000, L class non-winner $120,000, J 1 and lower $160,000 and the L Class Open $130,000. Prizes will be awarded from first to fourth in each category.

All races at the KMTC will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and no late entries will be accepted after Sunday’s closing date.

Horses can be entered through Ivan Dipnarine (331-0316), Justice Kennard (623-7609, 225-4818), Fazal Habibulla (657-7010), Dennis DeRoop (640-6396) and or Campton Sancho (602-1567).