Entries close Sunday for KMTC Pre-Independence horserace meet

Latest update May 8th, 2018 8:43 AM
While fans of the ‘Sport of Kings’ are getting ready for this month’s Pre-Independence horserace meet at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club (KMTC), Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice, the organisers are set to close entries on Sunday.
Some $2million in cash prizes are up for grabs in the meet which is fixed for Sunday, May 20th.
The feature race of the seven-race card will be the H Class and lower, which will carry the top purse of $240,000, while the 2nd place will receive $120,000, third $60,000 and fourth $30,000.
The other races include the L class-non earners of $50,000 from January 2017 that will see the winner cash in on $100,000, the K class and lower will have a $140,000 first place prize, the two-year-old trial $100,000, L class non-winner $120,000, J 1 and lower $160,000 and the L Class Open $130,000. Prizes will be awarded from first to fourth in each category.
All races at the KMTC will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and no late entries will be accepted after Sunday’s closing date.
Horses can be entered through Ivan Dipnarine (331-0316), Justice Kennard (623-7609, 225-4818), Fazal Habibulla (657-7010), Dennis DeRoop (640-6396) and or Campton Sancho (602-1567).
May 08, 2018Stories and photos by Sean Devers The final night of GBA’s Andrew Lewis National Novices Boxing Championships began close to two hours late and climaxed in the wee hours of Monday morning with...
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018
The PPP has been a clown on parade since it lost power. Not a day passes in this country without the PPP putting on several... more
The PPPC has been accused of departing from the legacy of Cheddi Jagan? What is this legacy that people speak of? Cheddi... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]