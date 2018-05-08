Deadly pirate attack…Authorities hunt ‘Sanbad’, following arrest of ‘Crackhead’

‘Sanbad’, ’Bolo’, ’Dick’ and ‘Crackhead’ became names of interest to the G

uyanese and Surinamese authorities after the recent deadly pirate attacks in Suriname waters.

Initially, 20 fishermen on four boats were attacked, with four escaping and 16 being missing, which was followed by the survival of one (Sherwin Lovell) and the recovery of three bodies. The search is still on for some 12 fishermen who are now being presumed dead, since there is little hope of finding anyone alive at sea after 11 days.

The four names first came up when survivors told authorities who the individuals were that attacked them. And Kaieteur News carried a story to that effect.

The four boats with 20 crew members were attacked by pirates during the evening of Friday, April 27, in Suriname waters in the vicinity of the Wia Wia bank. Only four of the crew members, including a captain of one of the boats, managed to make it to shore

.

It is believed that the attack was retaliation by pirates from Guyana for the shooting death of their leader, a Guyanese pirate called “Paddy” a few weeks ago. The pirate leader was reportedly shot dead during an attack on fishing vessels.

It did not make the news in Guyana.

In the latest attack, the fishermen were thrown overboard or had to jump into the water themselves. One of the crew members could not swim and he disappeared. Another person’s hands were tied and a car battery was attached to his feet, after which he was thrown overboard.

The attackers were recognized as Guyanese, with the names given as ‘Dick’, ‘Bolo’, ‘Sanbad’ and ‘Crack Head’ – known pirates from Guyana.

The captain, a Guyanese whose name was given as ‘Pattar’, and who survived the gruesome assault, told Suriname police that he saw how the hijackers beat the crew members, who were already wounded and in the water, with bamboo sticks on their heads.

After the issuance of these names, Guyanese and Surinamese authorities kicked into high gear and started a hunt that has seen over 26 suspects being arrested so far.

Sunday’s arrest of ‘Crackhead’, is being considered a breakthrough by Surinamese authorities while there is still a manhunt for ‘Sanbad’.

Another suspect whose name was called by survivors and is being sought by authorities from both sides of the border, is thought to be hiding out in Guyana.