Latest update May 8th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Deadly pirate attack…Authorities hunt ‘Sanbad’, following arrest of ‘Crackhead’

May 08, 2018 News 0

‘Sanbad’, ’Bolo’, ’Dick’ and ‘Crackhead’ became names of interest to the G

‘Crackhead’ when captured and bound by fishermen.

uyanese and Surinamese authorities after the recent deadly pirate attacks in Suriname waters.
Initially, 20 fishermen on four boats were attacked, with four escaping and 16 being missing, which was followed by the survival of one (Sherwin Lovell) and the recovery of three bodies. The search is still on for some 12 fishermen who are now being presumed dead, since there is little hope of finding anyone alive at sea after 11 days.

The four names first came up when survivors told authorities who the individuals were that attacked them. And Kaieteur News carried a story to that effect.
The four boats with 20 crew members were attacked by pirates during the evening of Friday, April 27, in Suriname waters in the vicinity of the Wia Wia bank. Only four of the crew members, including a captain of one of the boats, managed to make it to shore

‘Sanbad’- One of the suspected pirates being sought by authorities.

.
It is believed that the attack was retaliation by pirates from Guyana for the shooting death of their leader, a Guyanese pirate called “Paddy” a few weeks ago. The pirate leader was reportedly shot dead during an attack on fishing vessels.
It did not make the news in Guyana.
In the latest attack, the fishermen were thrown overboard or had to jump into the water themselves. One of the crew members could not swim and he disappeared. Another person’s hands were tied and a car battery was attached to his feet, after which he was thrown overboard.

The attackers were recognized as Guyanese, with the names given as ‘Dick’, ‘Bolo’, ‘Sanbad’ and ‘Crack Head’ – known pirates from Guyana.
The captain, a Guyanese whose name was given as ‘Pattar’, and who survived the gruesome assault, told Suriname police that he saw how the hijackers beat the crew members, who were already wounded and in the water, with bamboo sticks on their heads.
After the issuance of these names, Guyanese and Surinamese authorities kicked into high gear and started a hunt that has seen over 26 suspects being arrested so far.
Sunday’s arrest of ‘Crackhead’, is being considered a breakthrough by Surinamese authorities while there is still a manhunt for ‘Sanbad’.
Another suspect whose name was called by survivors and is being sought by authorities from both sides of the border, is thought to be hiding out in Guyana.

 

More in this category

Sports

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Nat Novices C/Ships… Miggins is Champion Boxer as GDF retain team title

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Nat Novices C/Ships…...

May 08, 2018

Stories and photos by Sean Devers The final night of GBA’s Andrew Lewis National Novices Boxing Championships began close to two hours late and climaxed in the wee hours of Monday morning with...
Read More
GCB’s Senior Women’s Inter-County 50-over cricket… Giddings all-round brilliance sinks E’bo to all time low – E’bo bowled out for 13 as B’ce win by 161 runs

GCB’s Senior Women’s Inter-County 50-over...

May 08, 2018

WIFBSC 2018… Defending Long & Short Range champs fine tuning rifles ahead of title defence this month

WIFBSC 2018… Defending Long & Short...

May 08, 2018

Motor racing icon Pat Holder laid to rest

Motor racing icon Pat Holder laid to rest

May 08, 2018

Archery Guyana successfully completes 8-day World Archery Level 1 Coach Training Course

Archery Guyana successfully completes 8-day World...

May 08, 2018

Athletes gearing up for GAPF Intermediates/Masters Championships on Sunday

Athletes gearing up for GAPF...

May 08, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • What legacy?

    The PPPC has been accused of departing from the legacy of Cheddi Jagan? What is this legacy that people speak of? Cheddi... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]