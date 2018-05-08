Cotton Tree family jumps from burning home

Latest update May 8th, 2018 2:38 PM
The home of a family of Lot 28 Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice was completely ravaged yesterday after a fire ripped through the building destroying whatever was in its path.
Sharon Persaud, her husband Jairam and their four children ages ranging from 18 to 2, managed to escape after scaling a window and landing on a shed attached to the lower flat of the house. Persaud, her husband and their 18-year-old, 11-year-old and 10-year-old received burns on their feet.
According to the sister of the victims, Sunita Baichan, she heard her sibling call out to shut off the main switch sometime around 00:30hrs yesterday.
“I just hear that dem seh cut off the main switch and when I watch through me window I see fire and at the same time meh sister and she whole family jump through a window fuh go on the shed but when they jump on the shed it was hot so it burn dem foot”.
She, however, confirmed that the two year did not receive any burns.
Baichan stated that the blaze scorched a section of her house which stands in the same lot as her sister’s home.
Meanwhile, Clive McDonald, Officer-in-Charge of Operations, Guyana Fire Service, Berbice explained that the occupants of the building were asleep when the fire started.
One building was destroyed with two others slightly damaged. He added that five persons received first degree burns to their hands and feet while two remain hospitalized for observation..
Fire officials are investigating the incident.
May 08, 2018Stories and photos by Sean Devers The final night of GBA’s Andrew Lewis National Novices Boxing Championships began close to two hours late and climaxed in the wee hours of Monday morning with...
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018
The PPP has been a clown on parade since it lost power. Not a day passes in this country without the PPP putting on several... more
The PPPC has been accused of departing from the legacy of Cheddi Jagan? What is this legacy that people speak of? Cheddi... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]