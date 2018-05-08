Cotton Tree family jumps from burning home

The home of a family of Lot 28 Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice was completely ravaged yesterday after a fire ripped through the building destroying whatever was in its path.

Sharon Persaud, her husband Jairam and their four children ages ranging from 18 to 2, managed to escape after scaling a window and landing on a shed attached to the lower flat of the house. Persaud, her husband and their 18-year-old, 11-year-old and 10-year-old received burns on their feet.

According to the sister of the victims, Sunita Baichan, she heard her sibling call out to shut off the main switch sometime around 00:30hrs yesterday.

“I just hear that dem seh cut off the main switch and when I watch through me window I see fire and at the same time meh sister and she whole family jump through a window fuh go on the shed but when they jump on the shed it was hot so it burn dem foot”.

She, however, confirmed that the two year did not receive any burns.

Baichan stated that the blaze scorched a section of her house which stands in the same lot as her sister’s home.

Meanwhile, Clive McDonald, Officer-in-Charge of Operations, Guyana Fire Service, Berbice explained that the occupants of the building were asleep when the fire started.

One building was destroyed with two others slightly damaged. He added that five persons received first degree burns to their hands and feet while two remain hospitalized for observation..

Fire officials are investigating the incident.