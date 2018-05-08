Latest update May 8th, 2018 12:59 AM

Contractor who kills bandit during attack placed on $250,000 bail

May 08, 2018 Court Stories, News

 

Charged: Peter Jansen

Five days after a 56-year-old contractor stabbed and killed a bandit who attacked and tried to rob him of his caged bird, the man was yesterday brought before the court and charged with manslaughter.
Peter Jansen, of North Sophia, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Particulars of the charge alleged that on May 1 at Sophia, Greater Georgetown, he unlawfully killed Shelton Jordan.
Jansen was represented by Attorney-at-Law Latchmi Rahamat who in her application to secure bail for her client told the court that Jansen is a respectable member of his community. The lawyer further told the court that her client has an unblemished record since he is a peacemaker.
The lawyer added that on the day in question, her client was only trying to defend himself after Jordan attempted to rob him of his caged bird.
Rahamat further told the court that the now deceased man chased her client onto the bridge of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) location, where her client pleaded with the guards to let him in. But the guards, she added, refused, citing that it would be against protocol.
By this time a scissors-wielding Jordan had caught up to the man, demanding that he hand over the bird, even as he threatened to cause him harm.
The court further heard that after Jordan caught up with Jansen he inflicted a stab wound to his leg with a pair of scissors.
Rahamat disclosed that her client did what the constitution allowed him to do and that is to defend himself and property.
Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that conditions be attached.
The Magistrate after listening to both sides released Jansen on $250,000 bail. Conditions of the bail are that he lodge his passport at the court.
Jansen was also instructed to report to the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost every Friday until the completion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI). The matter was adjourned until May 28.

 

  What legacy?

    The PPPC has been accused of departing from the legacy of Cheddi Jagan? What is this legacy that people speak of? Cheddi...

