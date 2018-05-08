Chandrika guides EBSC to three-wicket win over Anthony XI

Opener Rajendra Chandrika struck an unbeaten half century to guide Enterprise Busta Sports Club to a three-wicket victory over Anthony XI when the East Coast Cricket Committee T20 tournament commenced yesterday.

Chandrika carried his bat for a top score of 62 as host Enterprise Busta Sport Club successfully chased 110, ending on 111-7 in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Anthony XI lost eight wickets after they were inserted in hazy conditions. Opener Charwayne McPherson led with an attractive 58 which included five towering sixes. He and Adrian Hinds added 22 for the opening stand before Hinds was bowled by Bishram Samaroo for nine. McPherson then added a further 25 for the second wicket with Mark Ramsammy who was dismissed for 14. However, Enterprise bowlers maintained a steady line and managed to peg back their opponents as wickets fell at regular intervals. But McPherson got some support from Franchiot Duncan who made 10 down the order to propel his team to their eventual total.

Rohan Mangal who extracted considerable turn from the moist pitch claimed 3-16, while Vivian Albert had 2-12 and Chanderpaul Singh 2-25.

Enterprise Busta SC started off their reply in fine fashion as Chandrika and Arif Habib put on 35 for the opening stand before Habib was bowled by off-spinner Raphael Singh for 32 after hitting two fours and one six. The home team then suffered a huge blow as Bhaskar Yadram was caught at short mid-wicket in an attempt to charge pacer Duncan off the first ball he had faced. Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, but the level-headed Chandrika batted with maturity and executed a number of well timed drives to take him team home. He struck six fours in his well complied innings, while Samaroo finished unbeaten on seven. Singh claimed 3-9. (Zaheer Mohamed)