BREAKING NEWS….Ashni Singh, Brassington placed on $6M bail each

PPP/C stages protest

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh and former Director of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited, (NICIL) Winston Brassington were yesterday placed on $6M bail each after appearing before Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan at the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

Kaieteur News understands that Brassington arrived in Guyana last night and Singh arrived this morning.

The two are expected to make bail but, so far, remain in the police lock up facility at the court.

Brassington and Singh were jointly slapped with three charges of misconduct in public office as it relates to the sale of three plots of state land in Pradoville Two housing scheme.