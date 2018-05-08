Bounty Farm/GRFU XVs Rugby… GDF defeat Pepsi Hornets 26-13 to stay top of points table

Latest update May 8th, 2018 8:43 AM
When the Bounty Farm Ltd/Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) XVs club competition continued on Sunday at the National Park, Guyana Defence Force defeated Pepsi Hornets 26-13, to extend their lead at the top of the points table with 28 points.
It was the army men’s first game of the tournament’s second round, which began last week and they were led with tries from Aluko Venture and Dillon DeAbreu who had one apiece. National rugger, Avery Corbin, took the game away from the reigning 7s champions, Hornets, with two tries to his name.
Joseph Rahaman nailed two conversions, while Cloyd Prowell buried the other to stretch the soldiers’ advantage.
A penalty by Ryan Gonsalves and tries by Jason Tyrell and Delroy Gordon were not enough for the Hornets to secure their first win of the league’s second round after gifting second placed Panthers a walkover, the previous week.
The league will continue this weekend with the Hornets facing the Police Falcons on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Panthers (23 points) that defeated Caribs 69-15 on Saturday, will look to defeat GDF in their anticipated scrum fest on Sunday, in a bid to cut the top of the table deficit.
