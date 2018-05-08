Latest update May 8th, 2018 8:43 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bounty Farm/GRFU XVs Rugby… GDF defeat Pepsi Hornets 26-13 to stay top of points table

May 08, 2018 Sports 0

A scrum during the GDF versus Hornets game which GDF won to extend their lead at the top of the points ranking with 28 points.

When the Bounty Farm Ltd/Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) XVs club competition continued on Sunday at the National Park, Guyana Defence Force defeated Pepsi Hornets 26-13, to extend their lead at the top of the points table with 28 points.
It was the army men’s first game of the tournament’s second round, which began last week and they were led with tries from Aluko Venture and Dillon DeAbreu who had one apiece. National rugger, Avery Corbin, took the game away from the reigning 7s champions, Hornets, with two tries to his name.
Joseph Rahaman nailed two conversions, while Cloyd Prowell buried the other to stretch the soldiers’ advantage.
A penalty by Ryan Gonsalves and tries by Jason Tyrell and Delroy Gordon were not enough for the Hornets to secure their first win of the league’s second round after gifting second placed Panthers a walkover, the previous week.
The league will continue this weekend with the Hornets facing the Police Falcons on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Panthers (23 points) that defeated Caribs 69-15 on Saturday, will look to defeat GDF in their anticipated scrum fest on Sunday, in a bid to cut the top of the table deficit.

A line up during the Guyana Defence Force (Green) and Pepsi Hornets game on Sunday at the National Park Rugby field.

More in this category

Sports

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Nat Novices C/Ships… Miggins is Champion Boxer as GDF retain team title

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Nat Novices C/Ships…...

May 08, 2018

Stories and photos by Sean Devers The final night of GBA’s Andrew Lewis National Novices Boxing Championships began close to two hours late and climaxed in the wee hours of Monday morning with...
Read More
GCB’s Senior Women’s Inter-County 50-over cricket… Giddings all-round brilliance sinks E’bo to all time low – E’bo bowled out for 13 as B’ce win by 161 runs

GCB’s Senior Women’s Inter-County 50-over...

May 08, 2018

WIFBSC 2018… Defending Long & Short Range champs fine tuning rifles ahead of title defence this month

WIFBSC 2018… Defending Long & Short...

May 08, 2018

Motor racing icon Pat Holder laid to rest

Motor racing icon Pat Holder laid to rest

May 08, 2018

Archery Guyana successfully completes 8-day World Archery Level 1 Coach Training Course

Archery Guyana successfully completes 8-day World...

May 08, 2018

Athletes gearing up for GAPF Intermediates/Masters Championships on Sunday

Athletes gearing up for GAPF...

May 08, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • What legacy?

    The PPPC has been accused of departing from the legacy of Cheddi Jagan? What is this legacy that people speak of? Cheddi... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]