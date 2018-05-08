Bishop Edghill’s response does not surprise

Latest update May 8th, 2018 12:13 AM
Editor,
It comes as no shock that Bishop Edghill would deny ever having a conversation with me, during the ICCC conference in 2005. The conference was held in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
I am not surprised, that he would deny expressing his ambition to become the Prime Minister of Guyana.
What is shocking, however, is his hypocrisy in accusing me of bearing false witness or testimony, when in his many utterances in and outside the Parliament of Guyana and as chairman of the Ethnic Relations Commission, one can find many instances where Bishop Edghill uttered falsehood and testimony against his fellow politicians.
Moreover, his recent conduct in Parliament does not exemplify “positions of principle and morality.”
Lastly, I do not wish to engage in back and forth letter-writing. However, I would simply ask the good Bishop, to examine his own soul, before quoting scripture and accusing others of uttering falsehoods or testimony…
He needs help!
Bishop Joseph G. Fisher
