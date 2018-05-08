Bandit captured after robbing Soesdyke gas station

Latest update May 8th, 2018 12:59 AM
This man was said to be part of a two-person team who robbed the Deokie Service Station at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara yesterday, but Lady Luck ran out on him.
The motorcycle duo managed to escape from the service station with $5M. However, they were chased and cornered at Sarah Johanna.
One of the bandits was arrested. His accomplice reportedly escaped. The motorcycle was recovered. (Romel Roopnarine photo)
