Athletes gearing up for GAPF Intermediates/Masters Championships on Sunday

Guyanese strongmen and women at the Intermediate and Masters levels will on Sunday throw down the gauntlet to each other when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) hosts its Intermediates/Masters Championship at St. Stanislaus College.

USA based Nairianjan Singh (M-M4), Guyana’s oldest competitor will be taking the platform on Sunday to roll back the years, he is expected to arrive tomorrow. Among the other big names expected to be on show are Noel Cummings and Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney.

On the distaff side, Jacky Toney and Nadina Taharally will be in action. Weigh-in commences at 07:00hrs with the first Flight of competitors set to take off at 09:00hrs.

Meanwhile, the GAPLF has disclosed that Buddy’s Gym has made a significant contribution towards this event and that apart, has been supporting some of the athletes for the upcoming competition as well as been providing free membership to national athletes.

Federation Executive Committee Member Martin Webster collected the sponsorship from Business Manager of Buddy’s, Mr. Pharbo. Admission to Sunday’s event is $500.