Latest update May 8th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Athletes gearing up for GAPF Intermediates/Masters Championships on Sunday

May 08, 2018 Sports 0

Mr. Pharbo (left) of Buddy’s Gym hands over sponsorship to GAPLF’s Martin Webster.

Nairianjan Singh, Guyana M-M4 athlete in the USA, 2017.

Jacky Toney

Guyanese strongmen and women at the Intermediate and Masters levels will on Sunday throw down the gauntlet to each other when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) hosts its Intermediates/Masters Championship at St. Stanislaus College.
USA based Nairianjan Singh (M-M4), Guyana’s oldest competitor will be taking the platform on Sunday to roll back the years, he is expected to arrive tomorrow. Among the other big names expected to be on show are Noel Cummings and Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney.
On the distaff side, Jacky Toney and Nadina Taharally will be in action. Weigh-in commences at 07:00hrs with the first Flight of competitors set to take off at 09:00hrs.
Meanwhile, the GAPLF has disclosed that Buddy’s Gym has made a significant contribution towards this event and that apart, has been supporting some of the athletes for the upcoming competition as well as been providing free membership to national athletes.
Federation Executive Committee Member Martin Webster collected the sponsorship from Business Manager of Buddy’s, Mr. Pharbo. Admission to Sunday’s event is $500.

More in this category

Sports

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Nat Novices C/Ships… Miggins is Champion Boxer as GDF retain team title

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Nat Novices C/Ships…...

May 08, 2018

Stories and photos by Sean Devers The final night of GBA’s Andrew Lewis National Novices Boxing Championships began close to two hours late and climaxed in the wee hours of Monday morning with...
Read More
GCB’s Senior Women’s Inter-County 50-over cricket… Giddings all-round brilliance sinks E’bo to all time low – E’bo bowled out for 13 as B’ce win by 161 runs

GCB’s Senior Women’s Inter-County 50-over...

May 08, 2018

WIFBSC 2018… Defending Long & Short Range champs fine tuning rifles ahead of title defence this month

WIFBSC 2018… Defending Long & Short...

May 08, 2018

Motor racing icon Pat Holder laid to rest

Motor racing icon Pat Holder laid to rest

May 08, 2018

Archery Guyana successfully completes 8-day World Archery Level 1 Coach Training Course

Archery Guyana successfully completes 8-day World...

May 08, 2018

Athletes gearing up for GAPF Intermediates/Masters Championships on Sunday

Athletes gearing up for GAPF...

May 08, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • What legacy?

    The PPPC has been accused of departing from the legacy of Cheddi Jagan? What is this legacy that people speak of? Cheddi... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]