Archery Guyana successfully completes 8-day World Archery Level 1 Coach Training Course

May 08, 2018 Sports 0

In photo: Coach Phillip Graves (seated centre) with the 19 certified Level 1 Archery Coaches.

Saturday afternoon last, Guyana’s Inaugural World Archery Level 1 Coach Training Course conducted from April 28 – May 6, at the National Resource Centre, Georgetown, Guyana came to a close.
The course, which was duly conducted by Mr. Phillip Graves, USA Level 4, NTS, CT Coach, World Archery Americas Development Committee, was deemed a historic success with participation from Regions 1, 4, 7, 8 and 9.
Nineteen (19) participants were awarded Certificates at the small closing Ceremony at the Resource Centre as they all returned to their various Regions to commence Coaching so as to start the next phase to move Archery to a National Sport in Guyana.
Archery Guyana wishes to acknowledge the support for this event from the Honourable Minister Dr. George Norton, Ministry of Social Cohesion, Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones, the National Sports Commission, Mr. Shameer Mohamed, the Management of Ocean Spray Hotel, Mr. Mark Singh, the Management of Carib Foods, Demerara Distillers Limited, Mr. Ramesh Ghir, Mr. Ryan McKinnon, Infotrans Guyana Inc., Guyana Tourism Authority and Dr. Pravesh Harry.

