33rd Pan-American Road Cycling Championships… Eastman ends 77th in Elite division; Crawford DNF

Guyana’s two riders to the just concluded 33rd Pan-American Road Cycling Championships held in San Juan, Argentina competed with heart but did not achieve the desired results at a grueling and very competitive event on the weekend.

Hamza Eastman of Team Coco’s who contested the Elite segment of the race on Sunday ended 77th of 88 riders, 1’ 49″ off the winning time of 3:52:54 which was clocked by Juan Sebastian Molano of Columbia who was followed by Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Argentina) and Cristopher Mansilla of Chile in that order. Jamaican Oshane Williams ended 57th.

Romello Crawford (Trojan CC) who contested the Under-23 class on Saturday exited the contest with three laps remaining and this was due to challenges with asthma. Federico Vivas of Argentina took the U-23 gold medal in 3:18:47; Francisco Lara (Mexico) claimed the silver with Dominican Republic’s Marte Aguilera settling for the bronze.

President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Horace Burrowes accompanied the cyclists as Manager/Coach and also attended the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI) Congress held on Friday last.

Riders from Cuba, Curacao, Paraguay, Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Mexico, Brazil, Bolivia and Uruguay competed at the championships.