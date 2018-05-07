Wife of pirate attack survivor dies mysteriously

Latest update May 7th, 2018 12:56 AM
Michelle Anthony, the spouse of surviving fisherman Sherwin Lovell, died mysteriously yesterday around 6:30 hrs at their Suriname residence.
Lovell made contact with this publication with the sad news, after he did not know where to turn, since his recent brush with death left him without anything.
He said that his partner took sick after hearing that he was missing and that he might have been dead, after the pirate attacks. She had also been bitten on her hand by something unknown. This bite caused her to spend all their savings, on hospital bills.
Lovell was very emotional while recounting what he said seems like a never ending nightmare which began when himself and crew were attacked by pirates. Lovell told Surinamese reporters of the harrowing tale in an interview after he was rescued and released from hospital. Such was the impact of the experience he had that he now fears for his life, only to now lose his partner.
Lovell said that his partner was from Mocha, East Bank Demerara. Lovell is making attempts to contact Michelle Anthony’s family in Guyana, since he feels they would want to see her for one last time.
