Security guard dies in early morning accident

A security guard died following an accident yesterday morning at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.
The dead man was identified as Garfield Mc Pherson, 47, a security guard attached to Federal Management System.
According to reports, at about 06:00 hrs, Mc Pherson was in a car driven by his twenty-eight-year-old friend of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara.

Dead: Garfield Mc Pherson

The car was proceeding north on the Land of Canaan Public Road, when the driver allegedly swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle, which was travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver then lost control of the car and drove into a trench.
McPherson, the driver and Diana Mc Garrell, 28, of Bachelor’s Adventure, who was also in the car, were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center.
Mc Pherson was pronounced dead on arrival.
Mc Pherson’s body is at the mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.
The driver is currently in custody assisting with investigation.

