Latest update May 7th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Murdered beauty salon woman laid to rest in Guyana

May 07, 2018 News 0

The two children whose mother was killed in a Swan Street salon almost a month ago will now be cared for by a maternal aunt in Barbados.
The six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter of Guyanese nail technician, Onica King, went into their aunt’s care after Onica’s mother, Vivian Jones, left the island last week, returning to her native Guyana, the Barbados Nation is reporting.
Jones had originally indicated she wanted to seek legal custody of the children.

Killed: Onica King

Director of the Child Care Board, Joan Crawford, made it clear the agency had not taken custody of the two children after their mother’s untimely death.
“The Child Care Board has not been involved in the care of the children. After the incident with their mother occurred, the maternal aunt came forward to take care of them. At the moment their welfare is not an official case of the Child Care Board,” she confirmed.
Crawford also said the care and education of the children would now be the aunt’s responsibility.
She noted, however, that Jones would have had to seek custody of the children through the law courts if she wanted to take them back to Guyana, where the family originates.
Jones was finally able to obtain Onica’s body from local authorities the final week of April, and the 36-year-old was taken back to the land of her birth, and buried last Thursday in the capital of Georgetown.
The maternal aunt was contacted recently through an intermediary, but indicated she and the family would not be conducting any media interviews and simply wanted to move on with their lives after Onica’s gruesome death.
Meanwhile, Onica’s estranged husband David King remains at large.
Rumours have run rampant that a body discovered off the rocks near the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex a fortnight ago was that of the wanted man, but police still have not officially released an identification of the body.
“There hasn’t been any change in that matter. Other forms of identification such as dental records are being considered by the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on the body,” said police public relations officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss.
According to the lawman, they are waiting on DNA results which could also confirm the identity.
King was attacked and stabbed several times by the husband in mid-April.
The incident is said to have been witnessed by the couple’s two children.

More in this category

Sports

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden zone grand finale…Dave and Celina’s All-stars dethroned by deadly Silver Bullets

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden zone grand...

May 07, 2018

Silver Bullets defeated defending champions, Dave and Celina’s All-stars, 3-1 in the final of the Guinness street football competition on Saturday last at the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac to clinch...
Read More
LeRoy Cort to race at CMRC

LeRoy Cort to race at CMRC

May 07, 2018

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six heads’ Lewis Novice Boxing C/Ships…Army continues dominance on Semi-final night

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six heads’ Lewis Novice...

May 07, 2018

GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s second round…Panthers trash 12-man Yamaha Caribs 69-15 on Saturday at National Park

GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s second round…Panthers...

May 07, 2018

GCB Women’s 50-overs Inter-County Cricket…Schultz (4-5), Singh (4-19) bowl Demerara to big win

GCB Women’s 50-overs Inter-County...

May 07, 2018

GSSF Practical Pistol Shooters compete in NVR Security Services Inc. Shoot

GSSF Practical Pistol Shooters compete in NVR...

May 07, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The problem with denial

    It is not the practice of this column to respond to criticisms, except where there is gross misrepresentation or the need... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]