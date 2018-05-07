LeRoy Cort to race at CMRC

The first round of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) will be held in Jamaica on May 12th and 13th and the motorcycle racing is shaping up to be the highlight of the event with an estimated 31 riders to the starting grid.

In a last minute effort, LeRoy Cort was offered sponsorship to take part in the CMRC after encouragement from fellow racers and the King himself Kevin Graham, who while visiting New Hampshire last weekend saw Cort’s first round performance in the Loudon Road Racing Series opening round.

Kevin Graham, a Pirelli Tires representative along with Mr. Mike Kurtz of MTAG Pirelli (Motorcycle Tires Accessory and Gear) located in Massachusetts were on hand to offer a set of Pirelli Tires for Cort’s journey.

Another local business offering support is the Palm Court Restaurant, located in Queens New York which held a meet and greet event to build awareness to Cort’s racing campaign in Jamaica next week. Owners Pete and Buddy saw the previous articles in Kaieteur News and were intrigued to be associated with the Guyanese rider.

Also representing Guyana will be the local Champion Matthew Vieira who seems very anxious to get out there against such a large field of riders, new comer Raveiro Tucker, veteran Paul Yearwood who will be riding Nikhil Seereeram’s Yamaha R6 and GMR&SC Motorcycle representative John Bennett.

With two riders from Trinidad and the fast five representing Guyana it will definitely be one to watch as they tussle with Jamaica’s over 20 best motorcycle racers.

For updates on the races in Jamaica follow the Facebook.com/ridingrehab58 page.