Jagdeo and Ram Jattan gone to Suriname

Since he tun Opposition Leader Jagdeo doing everything to mek people notice him. He calling steady press conference. When he was president fuh thirteen years he call four press conferences. Nowadays he calling four in one week but most time is one a week.

Dem fishermen get kill in Suriname. This was a man who probably visit Suriname one time to meet wid Desi Bouterse. Now he gone to meet wid dem fishermen family. He showing interest. But dem boys notice that he decide to go as soon as he hear Ram Jattan going. And he walk wid de Chat-3.

Dem boys seh that dem sure he tek money from de party to pay fuh he and de Chat-3 because wid all de money he got he refusing to spend any to help de party. De Chat-3 also got a bright small piece. He was de one who seh he was rich before he become Attorney General and how de wuk mekking him get poor.

All of dem coulda push dem hand in dem pocket and help dem poor fisherman family but dem ain’t want help nobody; dem want dem photo in de papers. Dem send photos to de Waterfalls Paper. De thing get suh shameful when de people tell him that dem use to vote fuh him and dem want he help dem out.

Before de man tell dem when he go home he gun send money, he tell dem how he ain’t walk wid money.

But politics aside, people don’t really know how serious de situation is. Imagine a fisherman fight against all de odds jut to live. He refuse to dead pun de water top; he walk through thick bush wheh snake coulda bit him. He survive.

Now he wife dead. De pressure wha he face kill she. That is wha dem boys call old house pun old house.

Talk half and watch how people trying fuh use people sorrow.