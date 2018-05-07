Guyanese singer dies in JFK airport crash

Latest update May 7th, 2018 12:56 AM

A former member of a popular Enmore band died after a tragic crash at the JFK International Airport, New York yesterday morning.
Dead is Dayanand Shamsundar known more popularly as ‘Nan’, formerly of Newtown, Enmore, East Coast Demerara.
Shamsundar, in his late 60s, and a father of three, was an Allied Universal security guard posted at the JFK airport.
The New York Daily News reported that Shamsundar’s car plowed through a fence and flipped in the airport parking lot.
He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack, losing control of his vehicle. It broke through a chain link fence on Lefferts Blvd. near Pan Am Road around 3:45 a.m., according to authorities.
The newspaper reported that the vehicle smashed into several cars parked in a long-term parking lot before it flipped and burst into flames.
First responders worked to free the man from the burning wreckage. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in traumatic arrest, but could not be saved, officials said.
No one else was injured as a result of the crash, authorities said.
Shamsundar is said to be a popular figure in Guyanese-frequented nightclubs in New York where he part-timed as a singer, something he loved.
In Enmore and on the East Coast, he was well known in the 80s as a popular member of the Vidyarthy Orchestra, in which his brother was also a member.
He was both singer and a drummer.
Shamsundar was said to have visited his brother in Guyana for his birthday and only left about a week ago.

