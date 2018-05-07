Latest update May 7th, 2018 12:56 AM

Guns, drugs and money – the profile of a suspected pirate

May 07, 2018

Last Thursday’s arrest of suspected pirates has led to some startling discoveries.

Tony Asram (Extreme left)

Troy Asram, who originally hailed from La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara and has been living in Suriname for several years, was arrested following pirate attacks that have left 12 fishermen missing.
A search of Asram’s Facebook page reveled photos of him with guns, drugs and money. Until recently, Asram, whose posts should have been flagged by law enforcement agents, was just another Guyanese working in Suriname in the fishing industry.
After being arrested and having his photo circulated on social media, the tale of guns, drugs and money which he has been documenting on Facebook, unraveled.
While Asram is only a suspect at this time, his Facebook posts go back a few years.
When the Facebook page known as Guyanese Critic first posted the photos of Asram with the guns, drugs and money, comments started to come in, with persons expressing surprise as to how his posts could have gone unnoticed for so long.
There was even one person who claimed that one of the suspected pirates arrested last week had been previously arrested and charged for hijacking his boat, a case that was eventually dismissed as a result of the evidence which reportedly went missing.

Asram Facebook Post sleeping with Gun.

