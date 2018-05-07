Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden zone grand finale…Dave and Celina’s All-stars dethroned by deadly Silver Bullets

Latest update May 7th, 2018 12:56 AM

Silver Bullets defeated defending champions, Dave and Celina’s All-stars, 3-1 in the final of the Guinness street football competition on Saturday last at the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac to clinch the grand cash prize of $400,000 and automatic qualification for the National Playoffs, which will see the winner represent Guyana in the regional playoffs.

Action between Dave and Celina’s All-stars (yellow t-shirt) and Silver Bullets in the grand finale of the Guinness street football Linden zone on Saturday night.

Silver Bullets dedicated the victory, which granted them their second title to former player, the late Tony Gilbert, who passed away a few weeks ago.
As is customary at even regular nights in the Greatest of the Streets competition, the crowd was large and they were satisfyingly entertained despite the first half being scoreless.
But, when the contest resumed from the break, Omar Williams gave his fans a reason to celebrate, pushing Silver Bullets into the lead in the 27th minute. Racing down the left side, Williams fired his effort into the back of the net, after latching onto a right side pass.
Clifton Halley doubled the lead 10 minutes later after scoring from the middle of the playing area.
Not willing to go down without a fight, the defending champions, pulled one back in the 41st minute, as Stephon Tappin rifled a shot from the left side of the pitch to pull a goal back.
In the end, Silver Bullets would not be denied and Halley scored his second goal in the 44th minute to give Bullets some cushion with a two-goal lead that condemned the All-stars to defeat but they walked away with an impressive $150,000 for finishing second.
Meanwhile, in the third place playoff played earlier, Swag Entertainment crushed High Rollers 4-0.
Shane Luckie bagged a double in the 28th and 38th minutes, while Steve Franklin tallied a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) (a good scored in the final three minutes counts as two) in the 49th minute.
With the win, Swag Entertainment pocketed $100,000 and a trophy, while the loser cashed in on $75,000 and the corresponding accolade.

