GSSF Practical Pistol Shooters compete in NVR Security Services Inc. Shoot

The morning of Saturday 21st April, 2018 was particularly overcast and by mid-day torrents of rain came down. Nevertheless, local practical shooters threw on their rain gear, extra shoes or cleats and headed up to the GDF’s Timehri Range where the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation hosted a Practical Pistol competition which was open to all existing practical shooters of Guyana. This Match was kindly sponsored by NVR Security Services Inc. of Lot 194 Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara.

Practical shooters came out and safely combined the three principles of Speed, Power and Accuracy by using firearms of a certain minimum power to score as many points as possible during the shortest amount of time.

Competitors were all very eager to show off their skills in navigating between the stage props while safely engaging targets in the four dynamic stages. These stages required the shooter to engage as accurately as possible multiple targets that were setup in various scenarios, while moving to various points and positions and all while striving to do so in the shortest possible time. Points were deducted for any misses and hits on no shoot (penalty) targets.

Match Director and President of the Foundation, Mr. Ryan McKinnon welcomed participants and spectators to the event and shooting commenced mid-afternoon and was completed before sun-down.

The first stage called “Services” required the shooters to engage 2paper targets, 1 Popper and 3 falling plates. This stage got the shooters’ trigger fingers warmed up in the chilly weather.

The second stage called “NVR” consisted of 9 classic targets and 1 no-shoot that was located just above the furthest target. Any hits on NS targets would attract a penalty of -10 points per hit. Shooters had to start standing relaxed on a start line some way off then run forward to either the right or left of screens set-up to simulate walls. There were various openings along the way where shooters had to strategise the best position to stop and engage targets in between.

The third stage “Security” was adjudged as the most fun stage with a start position laying flat on back with one hand on each side of a line demarcated on a make-shift bed, with the gun unloaded and placed on either table. The stage consisted of 7 classic paper targets and 2 poppers. Upon the start signal, shooters’ mobility was tested to get up quickly, safely retrieve the firearm and move forward to engage the targets from behind screens on either side and through a window.

The fourth and final stage named “Inc” was declared the most challenging but fun stage. This stage saw shooters engaging 11 paper targets surrounded by three NS targets, shooting while on the move, giving consideration to ideal shooting positions, even where to reload because of the rounds required was a factor while dealing with the pressure of the clock. Some shooters were observed to be very creative while moving to various shooting locations in the stage prior to a number of the five poppers and four plates.

Scoring was tallied by the official scoring software for the sport and done by Stats Officer Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon who released the results as follows:

Overall match Results are as follows:

Production Division:

1st Place 365.0000Points – Ryan McKinnon

2nd Place 256.8107 Points –Michael Blake

3rd Place 204.6491 Points –Andrew Phang

Limited Division:

1st Place 353.3000Points – Rajiv Latchana

2nd Place 312.8991 Points –John Phang

3rd Place 276.0648 Points –Mohamed Qualander

Mr. Ryan McKinnon delivered the Vote of Thanks at the end, thanking the sponsors and Mr. Rajiv Latchana, Managing Director of NVR Security Services Inc.

Special thanks were extended to Mr. Harold Hopkinson for participating and for the kind loan of the props and targets for the Match.

The GSSF would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to the GPF, Deputy Commissioner Ramnarine, the OC TSU and the ranks of the GPF Armoury and TSU. Additional thanks are extended to Brigadier Patrick West and the GDF for the use of their range facility at Timehri.

More information on the GSSF is available on its website www.GuyanaSportShooting.com.