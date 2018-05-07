GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s second round…Panthers trash 12-man Yamaha Caribs 69-15 on Saturday at National Park

The second week’s play in the Bounty Farms Limited sponsored Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) annual 15s tournament; second round, scrummed off at the National Park Rugby pitch and the handful of loyal fans that braved the inclement weather, were very much entertained as University of Guyana Panthers mauled Yamaha Caribs by 54 points.

Due to a rare but positive early start, the game ran for the full 80 minutes (40 minutes per half) and Ryan Dey led the Panthers attack with 17 points inclusive of three tries and one conversion, while Lloyd Anderson (11 points) tried once and hit three successful conversions in the overall dominating performance by scholars over the 12-man Caribs. Godfrey Broomes, Rondel McArthur, Joshua Griffith and Jamal Angus each scored tries as Panthers took full advantage of Caribs that defeated the young Police Falcons team in the previous week.

Claudius Butts was once again the main man for the men in yellow (Caribs) and he scored 10 of their 15 points with two tries.

When the first of the two-round tournament concluded last year, Guyana Defence Force were in the lead with 20 points, with UG Panthers (formerly UG Wolves) second with 13 points and now with Saturday’s win and last week’s walkover victory against Hornets, Panthers are now at the top of the points table with 23 points. However, GDF are yet to play a game in the second phase of the tournament. (Calvin Chapman)