GCB Women’s 50-overs Inter-County Cricket…Schultz (4-5), Singh (4-19) bowl Demerara to big win

Depleted E’bo dismantled for 39

By Sean Devers

In high winds with rain threatening at Bourda, Demerara trashed a depleted Essequibo, who turned up with only seven players, by eight wickets in a rain affected opening round of the GCB’s Women’s senior Inter-County 50 cricket tournament yesterday.

Twenty-one year-old left-arm spinner Kaysia Schultz befuddled the batters with lovely flight and guile to capture 4-5 and the Player-of-the-Match award, while Medium pacer Heema Singh supported with 4-19 as the lasses from Guyana’s largest but least developed County were dismantled for 39-8 innings closed in a game reduced to 46 overs due to a two-hour late start.

Eighteen-year-old Mandy Mangru top scored with 17 and added 35 for the first wicket with Latoya Smith (15) was run out before Smith played across the line and was LBW to Kumarie Persaud with the scores tied.

Skipper Akaze Thompson (1) hit the winning run, while Loshanna Toussaint (0) was the other unbeaten batter as Demerara reached 40-2 in just 5.5 overs.

The pint-size Mangru was surprisingly the more attacking of the pair of ladies and registered the only boundary of the innings; playing with her customary elegant strokes, while the usually more aggressive Smith, played the supporting role.

But with rain beginning to fall Mangru was run out with five to win and an early Lunch was taken with Smith on 11. After the interval Smith played an injudicious shot and departed.

Earlier, Essequibo, who propped up their team with the inclusion of a couple of girls from Demerara, won the toss and elected to bat on a slow track and sluggish outfield in sunny conditions.

They lost their first wicket when 13-year-old Jenell Persaud (1) showed little inclination to get behind the line and had her stumps scattered at 6-1 with the first ball Singh bowled on the stumps.

Thompson beat 25-year-old Mayon Boston (2) outside the off-stump but like Singh, struggled with her line and gifted the Essequibians too many wides with the new ball.

Kumarie Persaud joined the tall Boston but with the score on nine, Singh struck again when Persaud missed a sweep and was LBW for a duck.

Boston, the only top order batter who managed to get bat on ball, was bowled Singh at 15-3.

Singh, who moved the ball away from the right-handers, was not done yet and with the score on 24 trapped Lisa Gilkes (5) to take the first four in her extended spell with the new white ball.

National Women’s fast bowler Althea Newark joined Keissha Tucker before the Schultz show began when Tucker (5) hit her to mid-on at 24-5. Schultz had Nicola Welcome who hit the only boundary in the innings, stumped for six at 31-6 and without addition to the score, bowled Shaneza Majeed for a duck before Newark (5) was beaten in the flight as she left her crease for the Keeper to complete the job.

Today at Lusignan, Essequibo will come up against defending Champions Berbice which should be the best prepared team in the tournament since Berbice is the only County that has female hard ball competitions.