GBA’s Andrew ‘Six heads’ Lewis Novice Boxing C/Ships…Army continues dominance on Semi-final night

By Sean Devers

The exhibition bout between 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games Silver Medallist Keevin Allicock and Delon Charles was cancelled, while two Boxers won by Walk-overs when GBA’s Andrew ‘Six heads’ Lewis Novice Boxing Championships continued on Saturday night with Semi-Final action at the National Gymnasium.

Defending team Champions the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), boasting the largest contingent in the Championships, continued their dominance in local Amateur Boxing with their pugilists winning three fights by TKO, while Corlette Greenidge won by knock-out in 45 seconds of the second round of his Welterweight Semi-final against Gym mate Jamal Crawford.

The Army’s fifth win came by way of a walk-over after Shekeal Damon of Forgotten Youth Foundation apparently forgot he had to turn up for the Weigh-in to give Astion Niles a place in last night’s Light Heavyweight final without throwing a punch.

Angel Anys from Young Achievers (YA) had the other walk-over after GDF’s Montel Fraser pulled out due to a shoulder injury and is also through the last night’s final in the Middleweight division.

Although the atmosphere was not as charged as it was on the opening night of the three-night ‘Nuff Cuff’ Championships and fans struggled to hear the Ring Announcer, the Army’s drummers were again in the house, while former Guyana’s World rated Lennox Blackmore was again among the fair sized gathering.

The action began with Christopher Moore gaining a points decision over fellow VBG’s Shaquel Wright in the Lightweight Youth Final before VBG’s Trevon Elcock beat Akeil Mounter on points in an all VBG Welterweight Youth Final.

The two best fights were in the Elite Semi-finals in the Bantamweight (56kg) division between GDF’s Andrew Griffith and Republican’s Romano Hamblin and the Lightweight (60kg) match-up involving GDF’s Troy Miggins and REP’s Deon Samuels.

The other two fights on the card saw GDF’s Orlando Grenville dishing out a sound beating on REPs Adrian Robertson in a Junior Welterweight contest which he won by TKO in the first round and Jamal Crawford being knocked out and falling flat on his face in the 45th second of the second round against Greenidge after Crawford, with several good combinations, had things his own way in the opening stanza.

In the Bantamweight bout, Hamblin started in aggressive fashion and backed up Griffith as he executed a couple of uppercuts, but Griffith fought back towards the end of the round with some good shots of his own.

Griffith was all over his man with a flurry of telling shots and Hamblin buckled under the onslaught and was given three standing 8 counts before the fight was stopped in 2: 08 seconds of the second round.

The Lightweight battle epitomised the tag line for the Event with ‘nuff cuffs’ being thrown from all angles in a slug-fest that had the spectators jumping in the stands.

Miggins began with all guns blazing and nice jabs to the head were followed up brutal shots to mid-section causing Samuels to endure a couple of standing 8 counts in the first round.

A resurgent Samuels answered the bell for the second round and counter-punched as the two fighters traded shots from close range. Miggins seemed hurt and employed the tactics of tying up his man with the Republican fighter enjoying the better of the exchanges in the second round.

Despite showing signs of fatigue, both Boxers continued go after each other with booming shots but when seemingly ahead in the fight Samuels was backed up on the ropes and got hit with crunching shots to the body resulting in Referee Romona Agard rushing in to halt the entertaining contest one minute and 41 seconds into the final round.