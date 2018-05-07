Former Top Cop denies involvement in case of missing diamonds

Responding to what he called, among other things a “poisonous and nympholeptic” article in the nation’s newspapers, former Commissioner of Police, Floyd Mc Donald, has categorically denied that he had anything to do with the matter involving some $54M worth of missing diamonds.

In a statement to the press over the weekend, Mc Donald outlined that during his period of employment in the Guyana Police Force, (GPF) he never “received, saw, examined, and sent to examine any diamonds in relation to Ronald Khan.”

The diamonds reportedly belong to Ronald Khan who has since filed a suit against the State to reclaim the diamonds and or its value.

According to Mc Donald he never gave Inspector Oswald Maison instructions on any diamonds.

“Inspector Maison therefore NEVER returned any DIAMONDS to me.” Mc Donald held that the article’s corrosive nature is aimed at his character.

“I am therefore calling on the author at this incipient stage to correct his poisonous article with like coverage.” When contacted, Mc Donald told Kaieteur News that he did not get a chance to contact the AG‘s office as it relates to the matter.

The notice was only brought to my attention on Saturday. Behold on Sunday, the newspaper has an article purporting that I had something to do with this matter. The article is totally false and contains a lot of hearsay.

“I don’t even know who Ronald Khan is or have I ever heard of him.”

Retired Supt Harley Davidson, who was Deputy to Mc Donald during his tenure in the Force, also denied the allegation.

Much like the former Commissioner of Police, Davidson denied the reports. He said that they caused him much embarrassment.

“I don’t know what they are talking about and the AG office never contacted me.”

Similarly, another officer said to be involved, Oswald Maison, said that he had nothing to do with the matter since he left the GPF two years before the matter allegedly occurred.

“This matter occurred in 1994. I left the Force in 1992.”

Last Friday a notice was published in the daily newspapers, for nine police officers including the former Police Commissioner to make URGENT contact with the Attorney General’s Chambers… They are needed to give a detailed account in the matter Ronald Khan v the Attorney General for judicial purposes.

The notice said that McDonald, who back in 1994 served as Crime Chief; Harley Davidson, Deputy Crime Chief; Eon Sandy, formerly stationed at the Supreme Court Police Outpost; Alwyn Wilson, stationed at ‘E’ and ‘F’ Division headquarters, Eve Leary; Terrence Semple, last stationed at Mahdia Police Station; Courtney Ramsey, last stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), police Headquarters, Eve Leary; Desmond Leitch, last stationed at CID, Eve Leary; Constable Fraser Reg#10881; and Ex-detective Sergeant Carl Wilson, Reg # 7797 are being asked to make urgent contact with the Attorney General’s (AG) Chambers.

According to information, outlined by the State-owned Guyana Chronicle the matter relates to court action surrounding the disappearance of some $54M worth of diamonds.

According to the newspaper, the matter dates back to 1994 when a dispute arose in the mining community of Ekereku, Region Seven.

Khan had initially started proceedings some time in 2011 to retrieve his diamonds. Back in 1994, a dispute ensued at Ekereku which resulted in the death of a person.

The alleged killers reportedly stole diamonds belonging to Khan. However, they were caught but subsequently escaped from prison. The status of the criminal proceedings relative to the aforementioned matter is unknown. However, the missing diamonds were said to be under police watch in the city when they reportedly disappeared without a trace.

An attorney for the AG Chambers, Joan-Ann Edghill-Stuart, had explained that the lack of information relative to what transpired back in 1994 has prompted the AG’s Chambers to issue a public call on the identified persons to come forward to provide information.

The attorney claimed that repeated efforts were made to contact the nine persons, but to no avail.

“As it is now, we don’t know where the diamonds are… it would have been since 1994, a long time ago but it was only in 2011 that they brought the civil claim.” The diamonds were reportedly last handled by the then Crime Chief Floyd McDonald who subsequently served as Police Commissioner and Harley Davidson, his deputy at the time.

Edghill-Stuart pointed to a murder which apparently is connected to the seizure of the diamonds but the details of that crime is unclear. She said two persons circa 1994 were held for a murder (reportedly related to the diamonds) but subsequently escaped.

“I am not sure what the status of the charges is and whether the persons [who escaped] were ever found. I am not certain the charges were dropped. That’s why the police officers were called upon to make contact with the office because they ought to know what the status of the diamonds is. As it is now, we don’t know where the diamonds are.”

The matter comes up today before Puisne Judge, Fidela Corbin-Lincoln.