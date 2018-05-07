CSEC, CAPE exams begin today

…over 13,000 expected to sit

The sitting of the 2018 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations [CAPE] are set to begin today.

According to information received from the Superintendent of Examinations within the Ministry of Education, Ms. Sauda Kadir, 12,266 candidates have been registered to sit the examinations this year as compared to 12,684 candidates in 2017.

Further, she said that this year 923 candidates will be writing the CAPE examinations while 851 wrote it in 2017. As such, the total number of candidates writing both examinations will amount to 13,189.

According to Kadir all systems have been put in place to ensure the smooth sitting of these examinations.

The CSEC subjects to be written today are Visual Arts 2 [General], Music 2 [General], Electronic Document Preparation and Management 2 General, Chemistry 3/2 General and Textiles, Clothing and Fashion 2 Technical.

English A and Mathematics will be written on Tuesday May 8 and Wednesday May 9 respectively.

The CAPE subjects to be written on Monday are Literatures in English Unit 1 Paper 2, Physics Unit 1 Paper 2 and Integrated Mathematics Paper 2.

It was Michael Bhopaul of Queen’s College [QC] who secured the most number of grade one passes, when Minister of Education, Ms. Nicolette Henry, officially announced the results of the 2017 CSEC examination.

Bhopaul, according to the Minister of Education, secured a total of 24 grade ones [with 21 distinctions] and one grade two.

But he wasn’t the only QC student in the spotlight.

Among the others recognised for their outstanding performances were: Rawleeta Barrow (19 Ones), Roshawn Cummings (16 Ones), Jelena Arjune (14 Ones, 4 twos), Sydney Fraser (13 Ones, 3 twos), Cheri Frank (13 Ones, 2 twos), Jeevan Dalip (13 Ones, 1 two), Stephen Lewis (13 Ones, 1 two), Alyssa Nurse (13 Ones), Vishal Jack (12 Ones, 4 twos), Amisha Mohanlall (12 Ones, 3 twos), Diego Barnett (12 Ones, 2 twos), Leonardo Gobin (12 Ones,2 twos).

However, they were not alone as the performing realm was infiltrated by students of the privately operated Region Three Saraswati Vidya Niketan [Keshini Digamber (16 Ones, 1 three), Shontel Archer (15 Ones, 3 twos 1 three), Sabreena Mohamed (12 Ones, 3 twos) and Reanna Ramdeo (12 Ones, 2 twos)]; students of the Region Two Anna Regina Secondary [Nicholas Headley (15 Ones, 2 twos), Zulfikar Baksh (14 Ones, 2 twos), Shaveshwar Deonarine (13 Ones, 4 twos)]; students of the Region Six Tagore High [Kameela Parsudial (13 Ones, 2 twos), Puran Subramanie (13 Ones, 1 two) and Tejmily Persaud (12 Ones 1 two)]; students of the privately operated Marian Academy [Farah Chin (12 Ones, 1 two) and Mickelly Rahaman (12 Ones, 1 two)] and Nusaibah Hussain (12 Ones, 4 twos, 2 threes) of the East Street, Georgetown ISA Islamic.

Among the top performing CAPE candidates last year were: Vamanadev Hiralall of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School; Shawn Shewram of St Roses High; Asheley Anthony of Queen’s College and Shannon Woodroffe also of Queen’s College.