Latest update May 7th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Auditors probe payment for unfinished health centre

May 07, 2018 News 0

 

The construction of a concrete health centre and living quarters at Wiruni, Berbice River has attracted the attention of state auditors following reports of major financial discrepancies.
Kaieteur News understands that Region Ten Regional Democratic Council (RDC) contracted JPM General Contracting Services to build the centre at a cost of $14.3M.
Reports are that the region paid the contractor $5.9M in 2016 then $3.27M in July 2017. The latter payment attracted the attention of auditors since the construction bond, which is usually utilized when contractors default, expired on June 11, 2017.

The unfinished health centre at Wiruni along the Berbice River.

The bond expired a month before the contractor received the $3.27M payment.
Regional engineer, Clive Peters, was recently questioned on the project by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament. The Committee had concerns about the region’s decision to offer a contract extension for three months in December 2016.
Peters related to the PAC that he did not approve the extension. He said that 70 percent of the work on the building was completed.
The Acting Regional Executive Officer at the time, Maylene Stephen, claimed to have written the contractor to offer the three-month extension without a written approval from the Region’s Public Works Department.
When regional officials learned that the bond had expired they moved to terminate the contract.
While there are concerns about the project, residents continue to await the opening of the much-needed health centre. The building should have been completed since December 2016.

More in this category

Sports

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden zone grand finale…Dave and Celina’s All-stars dethroned by deadly Silver Bullets

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden zone grand...

May 07, 2018

Silver Bullets defeated defending champions, Dave and Celina’s All-stars, 3-1 in the final of the Guinness street football competition on Saturday last at the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac to clinch...
Read More
LeRoy Cort to race at CMRC

LeRoy Cort to race at CMRC

May 07, 2018

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six heads’ Lewis Novice Boxing C/Ships…Army continues dominance on Semi-final night

GBA’s Andrew ‘Six heads’ Lewis Novice...

May 07, 2018

GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s second round…Panthers trash 12-man Yamaha Caribs 69-15 on Saturday at National Park

GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s second round…Panthers...

May 07, 2018

GCB Women’s 50-overs Inter-County Cricket…Schultz (4-5), Singh (4-19) bowl Demerara to big win

GCB Women’s 50-overs Inter-County...

May 07, 2018

GSSF Practical Pistol Shooters compete in NVR Security Services Inc. Shoot

GSSF Practical Pistol Shooters compete in NVR...

May 07, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The problem with denial

    It is not the practice of this column to respond to criticisms, except where there is gross misrepresentation or the need... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]