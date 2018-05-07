Alleged triple murderers listed for trial

Two men who are accused of murdering a father and his two daughters in 2014 are expected to go on trial during the ongoing sitting of the Demerara Assizes, according to a list of cases published by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The ongoing session of the Demerara Assizes commenced on April 3, with Justice Sandil Kissoon, Justice James Bovell-Drakes and Madam Justice Jo Ann Barlow slated to preside. A total of 242 cases including those for murder, manslaughter, rape, abduction and robbery under-arms among other offences are included on the list.

Ganga Kishan, called Buddie, 73, of Bourda, Georgetown and Avishkar Bissoon, 25, of Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Georgetown are charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Theresa Rozario, 15 and her 12-year-old sister, Feresa Rozario, and their father Hilrod Thomas, 63.

The indictment against the two men, both of whom are welders, alleged that between November 16 and December 21, 2014, in Georgetown, they murdered Thomas and his daughters in the course or furtherance of arson in relation to a dwelling house.

Theresa Rozario, 15 and her 12-year-old sister, Feresa Rozario, were burnt to death after an early morning fire destroyed a Robb Street, Georgetown building they occupied with their father.

The two sisters, who were reportedly asleep, were trapped in the inferno. Thomas, 63, managed to jump through a window to escape the flames. He, however, sustained second and third degree burns and later succumbed while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

A drug addict reportedly confessed to police that he was offered money to set fire to the building which was part of a dispute. Police believe that the building was torched to drive out individuals who were also claiming ownership of the property by prescriptive rights.

It took detectives, mainly those stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown two years to crack this case.

Following the breakthrough, Kishan and Bissoon were arrested and charged with the capital offence. They were later arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who conducted a preliminary inquiry (PI) by way of paper committal.

During the PI, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers called a number of witnesses to testify.

These consisted of several police officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown and civilians. Also among them were Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP) Mitchell Caesar, former officer in charge of the Major Crimes Investigations Unit, along with Police Inspectors Suraj Singh and Devon Lowe.

At the end of the PI, the Chief Magistrate ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Kishan and Bissoon for them to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown for the murders.