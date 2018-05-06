YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH… Barclay, Campbell lead PC’s thumping 49-0 triumph over Bladen Hall girls – Tutorial High and Chase Academic Foundation win in boys’ U-19

Annalisa Barclay and Roschelle Campbell both netted 10 points in President’s College (PC) girls dominating win, 49-0, over the recently formed Bladen Hall Secondary female team when play continued Friday last in the Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regionals; round robin phase at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue.

The PC girls, who are the defending champions of the Regionals leg and last year runners-up after losing to Marian Academy, came out attacking from the first whistle and didn’t let up as they took full advantage of the developing

team that failed to score. Lydia Roberts assisted PC’s victory with nine points.

The opening fixture of the afternoon which tipped off at 15:30hrs saw President’s College Royals defeating Marian Academy 28-19 in the boys’ Under-14 age group. Gamaliel Noel was outstanding with a double-double; 17 points and 10 rebounds, while his teammate chipped in nine points and nine rebounds. Lamar Austin – netted nine points for Marian Academy in the loss.

Meanwhile, in the first boys’ Under-19 game of the day, Tutorial High School, led by Zian Gray (13 points) along with Peter Lewis (six points and 11 rebounds) and Jaden Moses (six points) defeated School of the Nations 34-18. Corey Graham sunk eight points of Nations.

The final boys’ Under-19 fixture resulted in Chase’s Academic Foundation gaining a walkover victory over the Business School who didn’t have enough players to field a team.

The Tournament is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd, Banks DIH LTD and the National Sports Commission.