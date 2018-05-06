Tribute to Teachers and Students Awards Scheme… Scotiabank/RHTY&SC Cricket Teams continue to show appreciation

A combined total of 18 Outstanding Teachers and Students were honoured last Sunday when the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) hosted its Annual Scotia Bank Tribute to Outstanding Teachers and Students Awards Scheme.

The Teachers and Students were selected by their respective schools for being the best in 2017 and were honoured under the RHTY&SC’s Say No/Say Yes Programme which encourages youths to embrace education, sports, culture, religion and life, while rejecting drugs, crime, suicide, alcohol and tobacco.

The Awardees were drawn from the Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary, Lower Corentyne Secondary, Port Mourant Primary, Rose Hall Town Primary, Belvedere Primary, Cropper Primary, Tain Primary and Rose Hall Town Nursery School.

The Teachers honoured were Fyzal Moses (Lower Corentyne Secondary), Lesa Denny (Cropper Primary), Rajendra Daratt (Corentyne Comprehensive High School), Althea Minty (J. C. Chandisingh Secondary), Arlene Roberts (Port Mourant Primary), Deochand Jaiprashad (Tain Primary), Sheren Lester-Williams (Rose Hall Town Primary), Padmani Bishun (Rose Hall Town Nursery) and Youneita Sinsammy Jaiprashad of Belvedere Primary.

Each of the Awardees received a trophy, medal, framed Certificate of Excellence and a collection of prizes from the Club and Scotiabank. The Students honoured were Aliyah Henry (Lower Corentyne Secondary), Gabriella Henry (Cropper Primary), Raqquayah Rajbali (Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary), Angel Joseph (Rose Hall Town Nursery), Latoya Bethune (J.C. Chandisingh Secondary), Inkia Moore (Port Mourant Primary), Antowne Walters (Tain Primary), Jamaina Moseley (Rose Hall Town Primary) and Devlin Khargie of Belvedere Primary.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Scotiabank Programme is a cherished one for the Club as its main objectives are to honour outstanding educators and students as a means of inspiring those in the educational sector whilst promoting the importance of education.

Each of the students was presented with a trophy, medal and a collection of educational material including a school bag and exercise books.

Foster urged the teachers and students to not only maintain their standard but to aim for more excellence. Teachers, he stated was the second best role model to children after their parents and as such it was important for them to set a positive example for the students to follow.

Students were reminded that an educated mind is the most powerful thing a human can have as an asset and as such they should work hard to achieve one. They were also urged to develop a culture of respect, honesty and hard work while rejecting satan and his evil world of drugs, crime, suicide, alcohol and tobacco.

Foster expressed gratitude to Scotiabank for their continued sponsorship of the club and made special mention of Marketing Executive Jennifer Cipriani who was described as a true friend of the entity.