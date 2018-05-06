STSC and Black Stallion FC 4-a-side football tourney kicks off today

Latest update May 6th, 2018 12:56 AM
South Turkeyen Sports Committee (STSC) and Black Stallion Football Club (BSFC) are set to kickoff a pre-independence four-a-side Penalty Shootout and Football competition for community teams, today at the Vryheid’s Lust playfield, East Coast Demerara from 08:00hrs.
All teams are invited to participate in the one-day event which will have an entrance fee of $3,000 and teams from Better Hope, Vryheid’s Lust, Plaisance, Sophia A, B, C, and D fields among others have already signaled their intention to be part of the action.
Every team will allowed a maximum of two substitutes (a total of six players per team) and they will be battling for trophies, medals and cash prizes.
The competition is organised by Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell and others and is being sponsored Better Hope NDC, Trophy Stall Bourda Market and ‘Big Pops’ Habeed. Drinks and food will be on sale.
