More than 100 E’bo youths sign up with Qualfon

More than 100 youths from Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam], yesterday signed up to be a part of Qualfon, as the company moves to expand its employment opportunities. The company’s mobile recruiting team paid a visit to the Essequibo Coast yesterday.

According to Ms. Allison Boucher, the Branding Coordinator of Qualfon, the aim of the company is to engage Essequibians and persons from other remote areas. These engagements, she added, are intended to create employment opportunities for persons living in areas away from the capital city. “There is a lot of unemployment in these areas and so what we want to do is just try to reach out to persons in these areas. We have the jobs available, so we can offer them employment,” Boucher explained. It is believed that Region Two, with its approximate population of about 150,000 residents, is plagued with a high rate of unemployment. Many of its youths, after completing secondary education, migrate to the capital city in search of employment.

It was revealed by Ms. Boucher, that accommodation would eventually be provided for Essequibian recruits.

“People might not have the opportunities available to them because Qualfon is located in the capital city… We are in the process of working on a facility for persons who are living away so that they can come to Plaisance where the vacancies are.”

Qualfon, which operates as a Business Process Outsourcing Company, provides outsourcing for companies in the United States. Boucher explained that the company provides back office, along with agents to provide customer service support.

With a growing staff of almost 2,000 persons, training is often offered by the company. According to Allison, there is a ‘hire learning programme,’ where persons are offered the opportunity to study online at certificate and diploma levels.

Ms. Boucher explained that company training aids significantly in the deployment aspect of the Company.

She added, “If you start out as computer support rep, eventually we can have you trained to work in any other department if you have a desire… When there is a vacancy within the company, we offer training from within before we go outside to hire.”

Boucher noted that persons who signed up yesterday, would be contacted over this weekend if eligible for an interview.