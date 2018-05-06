Loose barge crashes into Demerara Harbour Bridge

-Trucks restricted from crossing

All trucks were restricted from crossing the 40-year-old Demerara Harbour Bridge last evening after a barge crashed into two pontoons causing severe damage.

According to General Manager (GM) of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC), Rawlston Adams, a staffer informed him that a tug and barge laden with stone drifted south of the bridge after it became disconnected from the towline. It crashed into the bridge.

This mishap, the GM said, occurred around 15:30hrs and resulted in severe damage being caused to the pontoons and four anchors, which were hit by the barge.

Upon inspection, Adams said workers discovered that four transoms were dislodged and a bean on the temporary pontoon had been damaged.

He told Kaieteur News that prior to yesterday’s accident, maintenance work was being done on the area that was hit.

He said that the two temporary pontoons that were hit were put in place after the permanent ones were taken out for servicing.

Up until 20:00hours, yesterday, engineers were working to fix the damage. The crew was able to reposition the first pontoon and began working on getting the other fixed.

While he could not say what time trucks would be allowed to use the bridge, Adams said that when works on the other pontoon is complete, an evaluation will be done. An official announcement will be made after.

Only light vehicles were allowed to use the bridge up until 20:00 hours yesterday, causing traffic congestion in close proximity to the bridge.

The traffic buildup was observed as far as the Ramada Princess Hotel.