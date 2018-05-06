Latest update May 6th, 2018 12:56 AM

“Indians have transformed Guyana”

May 06, 2018

– Pres. Granger tells Arrival Day celebrations

Every year, the Berbice Indian Arrival Day Committee hosts its Indian Arrival Day celebrations at Highbury, where the first indentured labourers landed in Guyana. Hundreds would normally turn out to witness the event filled with mesmerizing performances and inspiring talent pieces.
There are addresses by Government officials. This year’s celebration was no different with President David Granger headlining the event.
There was also the address by Regional Chairman, David Armogan.
The Head of State said that it was the East Indians that transformed the country while also transforming their own lives and the lives of others.

A section of the crowd at the Arrival Day celebrations

“Indian skills in paddy and vegetable farming, coconut cultivation and cattle rearing; and their skills as boatmen, charcoal burners, goldsmiths, fishermen, hucksters, milk and sweetmeat vendors, shop keepers and tailors enriched the entire economy”.
“Indians resisted the abuse, the brutality, the confinement and domination of plantation life, with resistance of riots and strikes,” this led to the many memorial sites to the martyrs of riots, the President said.
He added that Guyana has always been a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious country, some things the citizens should be proud of.
“Our diversity is an asset, not a liability. We are proud of the variegated tapestry of ethnicity. We are proud of our shared past as we plan our common future,” he said.

President David Granger and First Lady
Sandra Granger with two young attendees

Region Six’s Chairman, David Armogan, charged those gathered to put differences aside and work together to build the country.
“That is the only way we will be able to realise our dreams and those of our fore-parents”.
He added that as much Guyana is progressing there are still difficulties experienced.
Guyana observed the 180th anniversary of Indians arriving on May 5. The event was coordinated by the Berbice Indian Cultural Committee headed by Mr. Chandra Sohan.

