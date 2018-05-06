High sea piracy attack…Several more arrested in Suriname

Suriname authorities, speaking with Kaieteur News via telephone, have confirmed that more than five more suspects were arrested yesterday morning for questioning. The police over there stated that as of now, they are just suspects but they have also moved to question some boat owners in connection with Friday and Wednesday’s pirate attack. In addition, the police in Berbice managed to secure an extension yesterday from the Director of Public Prosecutions to allow for further questioning of the three suspects in custody.

Seven other suspected were arrested on Thursday. Nakool “Fyah” Manohar, boat owner and businessman of Number 43 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was arrested on Thursday after information was filtered to the police that he may have possibly orchestrated a revenge act in honour of his late brother, Somnauth Manohar.

Manohar, also a boat owner, was shot in his yard in Suriname during a drive-by shooting on March 30. He was reportedly involved in a string of piracy attack in neighbouring Suriname.

It was also revealed by a source that samples were taken from some relatives of the missing fishermen to be sent for DNA analysis to aid in identifying the bodies that have already been recovered.

A high level delegation from Guyana, including Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan; Deputy Commander of ‘B’ Division Wayne DeHearte; and Guyana’s Deputy Crime Chief have headed to Suriname.

The team is expected to hold a consultation today with Surinamese authorities. Minister Stuart Faithful of Justice and Police had consulted with Ramjattan about the tragedy in the fishing sector.

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Lekhram Soerdjan, had a meeting with the Visserscollectief on Thursday, immediately after arriving from Brazil. At that meeting, the organization and the permit policy were discussed.

After Thursday’s meeting, a government coordination team headed by the Minister of Justice and Police, Stuart Getrouw, together with his colleagues Soerdjan and Ronni Benschop, of Defence held a meeting with members of the permanent Assembly Committees. The fishermen’s collective was also present at this meeting.

Meanwhile according to a Surinamese news outlet a “silent March” attracted hundreds of Guyanese, some of them friends, relatives and colleagues of the 20 fishermen who were attacked at sea.

Thus far, three partly decomposed bodies have been recovered. Twelve more are still missing. One of the 16, Sherwin Lovell survived the horrific ordeal and was rescued. The 42-year-old man who got emotional while being interviewed, had the scars to show.

Lovell suffered injuries to both arms and his left leg. He also had burns to his back because of having hot oil thrown on him.