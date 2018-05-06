Latest update May 6th, 2018 12:56 AM

Finalists to spilt money after Corona Futsal grand finale abandoned

May 06, 2018 Sports 0

During Wednesday’s presentation at Mendonca’s square, from left to right, Jackie Boodie; Coordinator of Petra Organisation, Courtney Britton; Sparta Boss rep, Troy Lambert; Bent Street rep and Colin Stuart; Top Brandz Distributors rep.

The Petra Organisation in consultation with the title sponsors Top Brandz Distributors and the two finalists, Sparta Boss and Bent Street, have agreed to abandon the final of the Corona Futsal Competition 2018 and split the first and second prize monies equally with the two teams which will amount to a sum of $450,000 each.
The final was initially abandoned on the 14th of last month after several gunshots were discharged inside game’s venue, the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. With the score locked 2-0 in favour of Sparta Boss at halftime following goals from Jermin Junior and Gregory Richardson in the fourth and sixth minute respectively, chaos erupted inside the arena which was crowded to capacity, triggering a stampede resulting in injuries to several patrons.
In a press release, Petra noted that this decision was taken after considering the ruling of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) upon conclusion of their investigation into the incident that brought the finals to a premature end. We thought that in the best interest of the sport and all other stake holders (Sponsors, The two teams, Guyana Football Federation, Guyana Referees, Spectators, Guyana Police Force, The Petra Officials and The National Sports Commission) that this decision was the best we can make.
In the correspondence, Petra expressed heartfelt thanks to the two teams and the sponsors, NAMILCO and Rose Ramdehol Auto Sales who played a major role in arriving at this decision and special gratitude to the other stakeholders especially the spectators for their continuous support.

