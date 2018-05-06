De Dougla did want dem Arrival Day

Guyanese like to hear de word holiday. Since you miss, dem want holiday. And is not dat dem does want it to stay home and rest. Dem does want to do more than dem does do in a working day.

Yesterday was a holiday. If things was left to Jagdeo was only one set of people woulda celebrate it. He get he people to declare de day Indian Arrival Day.

From de time he do dat de Putagee, de Chinee, de Black and even de Dougla seh he got to get a day fuh remember when he come. When dis was happening, de Amerindian people sit down trying to remember when dem come because dem was here before everybody else.

De Putagee people remember dat dem come after de slavery done but dem couldn’t remember de date. Kit think it was just before Christmas because somebody claim dem was mekking garlic pork de day after dem land. People love a garlic pork fuh Christmas.

De Chinee seh dem arrive in January. In fact, dem can fix any date because dem already change de New Year. When people celebrating on January de First, dem does celebrate later in de month.

De Blacks didn’t have a date either. De White people beat dem so much, dat all dem could do was plan to mark de day when de beating gon stop. Dat happen in August.

De Douglah man had to come long after de Hesperus land suh Jagdeo had to find a day fuh him too.

Is a good thing some people see de problem and decide dat dem gun use one day fuh seh everybody come pun dat day.

Is a nice holiday but dis year people vex. De holiday fall pun a Saturday and dat don’t really count. Another holiday coming later dis month and it fall pun another Saturday.

Dem boys seh Guyana should do like de States. All dem holiday fall pun Monday, regardless of de date. If dat was de case everybody woulda been smiling.

Talk half and thank de Man Above fuh de holiday.