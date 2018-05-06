BCB Congratulates Under-19 Team

The President and Executives of the Berbice Cricket Board would to offer profound congratulations to the Management and members of our Under-19 team for bringing home both the Under-19, 50 overs and three days titles in the Hand in Hand Cricket Tournament, a release from the Board stated. The entire team has made us proud to be Berbicians and has kept alive the legacy of our forefathers who laid the foundation for the present generation to build on. The BCB is not surprised at this success as we invested heavily into the preparation of this team and also the entire team was selected on merit.

We are confident that Berbice would continue to dominate cricket in Guyana as the board would work along with all stakeholders to make sure that every potential in Berbice is fulfilled and that the game of Cricket is played at all levels across the length of our great county. We are about to embark on a massive developmental coaching project, that would ensure that Berbice remains Champions at all form of the game.

The BCB would also like to extend thanks Hand in Hand for their sponsorship of the tournament. Your investment is appreciated by all of us in Berbice. It is our hope that your company would continue to expand in the future, It is our hope that in 2019 that matches would be played in Berbice, where the company enjoys great support, so that our boys would enjoy the joy of playing in front of their parents and family, the release noted.

The BCB would like to congratulate Mr. B. Yadram on his triple century during the tournament. Scoring three hundred runs in a single innings is no mean feat and we would like to encourage Mr. Yadram to keep aiming for the highest standard. The BCB also salutes the management team of Neil Rudder and Andre Percival on a job well done. The entire squad would shortly be honored by us in a special way as champions.