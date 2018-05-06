Ansa Mcal takes services to Bartica

Ansa Mcal Trading Limited has marked its 25th Anniversary in Guyana with an extension of its services to residents of Bartica, Region Seven.

The company opened the doors to its latest branch at Third Street, Fourth Avenue Bartica on Friday.

Mayor Gifford Marshall told the gathering of business and community members that he was thrilled to see that the company has moved from a lone “beer brand” to providing a wide range of other services to the Guyanese populace.

The company’s Managing Director Troy Cadogan said Ansa McAl is committed to nation-building. Moreover, with Bartica being one of the newest towns in the country, the company thought it best to expand the services to the “green model town.”

“Bartica is the gateway to the interior. It is one of the largest population zones in the country’, Cadogan said. By all means, the town is also the main business access point for many interior communities.

“It was only natural when we were looking to improve our services that we would come to Bartica,” he said.

According to Cadogan, the company will be offering the full range of its products, which includes over 1,000 products.

He spoke to the company’s continued commitment to nation building, pointing to the numerous community-based activities that were undertaken.

Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford, said that the company has had a very long relationship with the township and to a wider extent, the region.

He was also pleased that local entrepreneurs in the region would no longer have to travel to the capital city to conduct business.

Bradford also used the opportunity to encourage residents to support the business as it has been supporting the community in times past.

The expansion has seen some young Barticians gaining employment.