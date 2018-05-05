Latest update May 5th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Véron Mosengo-Omba pays Courtesy Call on Minister Valarie Garrido-Lowe – FIFA Team to visit North Pakaraima Football Tournament in August

May 05, 2018 Sports 0

Courtesy Call to Hon. Minister Valarie Garrido-Lowe: From Left – Stacy Lewis-Daniels, Véron Mosengo-Omba, Valarie Garrido-Lowe and Wayne Forde during the visit.

FIFA’s Director of Member Associations For Africa and the Caribbean, Véron Mosengo-Omba, Senior Manager, FIFA Development, Stacy Lewis-Daniels and President Wayne Forde on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Honourable Minister Within The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valarie Garrido-Lowe.
The meeting was held at the Thomas Street office of the Hon. Minister where the she was informed of FIFA’s attendance at the North Pakaraima Football Tournament scheduled for
August 19 – 26, 2018.
Following the visit, Mosengo-Omba commended the GFF President and the Hon. Minister for the work being done: “We had a very good meeting. GFF is doing a very good job. The objective of GFF is not to limit football but to take the football to the rural areas, in the rainforest. The
Minister is very supportive of this initiative to promote football to the Indigenous people. FIFA is also in support of this and, by extension; the FIFA President supports that too. Hence, I replied positively to the invitation of President Forde to attend the North Pakaraimas Football Tournament and to play with the footballers of that Region. This will be documented and shown to the world how football development is done.”

Minister Valarie Garrido-Lowe (right) makes a point during the visit by Véron Mosengo-Omba (centre), while Wayne Forde (2nd right) and Stacy Lewis-Daniels pay attention.

Forde said the FIFA team will visit the Pakaraimas Region, in part, to afford FIFA a first-hand view of the unique challenges Guyana faces in football development and administration, especially in the hinterland communities: “Guyana will never realize its true potential as a
Football nation until such time, that we make the game accessible to our Indigenous brothers and sisters. The GFF’s goal is to highlight the unique challenges we must confront in order to implement a sustainable hinterland football development programme that will guide the investment strategy of the GFF, GoG and FIFA.
The Minister briefed the guests of the Ministry’s investment in sport and sport development among the Indigenous population and some of the unique experiences/challenges of the hinterland communities.
The North Pakaraima Region is a densely forested area in Guyana, which is the home of some Indigenous tribes. This tournament is the premier sporting event of this vastly uninhabited rain forest connected by miles of unforgiving trails and treacherous rivers. The villagers’ journey for days at a time, some as much as five days, to experience the excitement and true spirit of the beautiful game.
The GFF extended an invitation to FIFA, including their documentary team, in March 2018 to attend the North Pakaraima Football Tournament.

More in this category

Sports

Berbice claim GCB/Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over title with four-wkt win

Berbice claim GCB/Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over title with...

May 05, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed Berbice captured the Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over title with a four-wicket victory over the National U17 Select Team yesterday at the Guyana National...
Read More
EBFA working with Laluni to establish Football Club

EBFA working with Laluni to establish Football...

May 05, 2018

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition… Does Silver Bullets have enough munitions to stop Dave & Celena?

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

May 05, 2018

Véron Mosengo-Omba pays Courtesy Call on Minister Valarie Garrido-Lowe – FIFA Team to visit North Pakaraima Football Tournament in August

Véron Mosengo-Omba pays Courtesy Call on...

May 05, 2018

Munaf takes birthday glory at Ganesh Parts Inaugural Golf Tournament

Munaf takes birthday glory at Ganesh Parts...

May 05, 2018

GSCL Inc., Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise, Elegance Jewellery Softball… Fishermen beat Wellman by one run, RR Sport triumph

GSCL Inc., Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise,...

May 05, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The Long Struggle

    The Government has insulted the memory of Cheddi Jagan by the manner in which it dealt with the commemorative stamp issued... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]