Teen steals mother-in-law bank card, withdraws money -court hears

Charged Jolyon Velloza

A teen, who allegedly stole his mother-in-law’s bank card and withdrew $147,000 from the account was yesterday charge and released on $40,000 bail.
Jolyon Velloza, 18, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that between April 18 and April 21 at Georgetown, he stole from Areka Forde, one Republic Bank card and stole $147,000, from her account.
Attorney-at-law Paul Fung-at-Fat asked that bail be granted to his client since his client is in the process of paying back the money.
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that the victim who is a police officer left her bank card at home and went to work.
Upon her return, she made checks around her home and did not find the card.
The woman then went to a bank located at Vreed-en-Hoop to do a withdrawal transaction and observed that she had insufficient funds.
The court heard that the woman then reported the matter to the Brickdam Police Station and ranks from the fraud section carried out an investigation.
The ranks went to the bank and CCTV footage showed the defendant on two occasions, entering the ATM facilities at the institution.
The defendant was later arrested and when told of the offence he admitted.
The Magistrate after listening to the prosecutor granted bail to the defendant. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on May 25 for report.

