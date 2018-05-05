Sufficient evidence against couple allegedly busted with ganja in gas bottles

Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford, yesterday closed her case against Malika Softleigh and her husband, Colin Denny, who are accused of trafficking over 120 pounds of marijuana in gas cylinders.

The prosecutor is contending that there is sufficient evidence against the duo for them to be convicted of the offence by the court.

Denny 37, a baker and Softleigh, 35, a housewife, both of Charles and Howes Streets, Charlestown,Georgetown have denied the charge which alleged that between November 14, 2017 and November 15, 2017 at Lot 6 Tucville Terrace, Georgetown, they trafficked 57.9 kilograms of marijuana.

They were released on $400,000 bail each.

Appearing for them is Attorney-at-law James Bond.

On November 15, 2017, CANU ranks acting on information went to house at the aforementioned address where they found three 100-pound gas cylinders. Reports indicate that the cylinders were purchased by Softleigh and sent to Berbice and returned to Georgetown at the Tucville, Georgetown home of Softleigh’s cousin.

It was there that the cylinders were cut open and mud was found stuffed into the bottom along with black plastic. When the plastics were removed several parcels of transparent packages containing leaves, seeds and stems were discovered. As a result, all the occupants in the home at the time were arrested.

Yesterday, Sandiford was forced to close the case for the prosecution after two witnesses failed to show up despite summons and messages being sent for them. Thereafter, both Softleigh and Denny said that the police case against them is weak. They both said that they were not present when the gas cylinders were found.

During his contentions in a no-case submission, Bond said that there is no way, shape or form that his clients can be called on to lead a defence since the evidence produced by the prosecution is tenuous.

According to Bond, there is no evidence, “not even circumstantial evidence” to support that his clients were in possession of a narcotic substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Bond disclosed that the prosecution’s evidence points to one Elizabeth Softleigh having control of the gas cylinders, which were later found to have contained marijuana.

On the other hand, Sandiford contended that a prima facie case was made out against the duo for trafficking a narcotic. The prosecutor said that the state has no need to prove that Softleigh and Denny had possession of the narcotics but rather the state has to prove that they intended to traffic it.

She went on to explain that according to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, trafficking constitutes the manufacturing, exportation, distribution, sale, transportation… of narcotics.

The prosecutor added that the intention of the defendants to traffic the illegal drugs was supported by the evidence of Elizabeth, who in her testimony, told the court that the gas bottles were brought to her home. Sandiford said that in separate caution statements to the police, Denny and Softleigh admitted that they saw the gas cylinders at Elizabeth’s home prior to them being confiscated by CANU ranks.

This trial continues before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday when Denny and Softleigh will call witnesses in their defence.