Munaf takes birthday glory at Ganesh Parts Inaugural Golf Tournament

Latest update May 5th, 2018 12:59 AM
It was a thrill and sweet glory as Munaf Arjune–very happy that the tournament was on his birthday – drove, chipped and putted his way to the 1st place in the exciting Ganesh Parts Inaugural Golf Tournament played Tuesday, May 1 at the Lusignan Golf Course. Rain had caused the tournament to be postponed from Sunday April 22.
An almost full house of players turned up for this inaugural tournament and while the more familiar names did their best, it was Munaf’s confident cool that clearly won the day. According to Munaf – who hadn’t been in the top places for quite a while -”The good feelings I had for my birthday just made the golfing nice, then too I played with President Aleem the day before (on Monday) and received some good inspiration and coaching.”
The fierce competition resulted in some 14 golfers bunching in the Net range of 68-74. Prize winners were Avinash Persaud – Best Gross 70; Roy Cummings – Nearest the Pin (about 10 ft); Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud – Longest Drive; and Best Net placers:- 4th – Kassim Khan 69/10; 3rd – Ian Gouveia 69/15; 2nd – Mike Mangal 68/8 and 1st – Munaf Arjune 65/10.
Others in the top lineup were Avinash Persaud 70/2; Richard Haniff 70/13; Hilbert Shields 70/18; Brian Hackett 71/19; Patrick Prashad 72/9; Bridgelall Harry 72/16; Haresh Tewari 73/18; Aleem Hussain 74/11; David Harry 74/12; Joaan Deo 74/17; and Ayube Subhan 74/18.
Club Treasurer, Aasrodeen Shaw, representing Ganesh Parts, expressed the delight of the Company to be involved in sponsoring this event and their intention to continue to be supportive of the Lusignan Golf Club. Ganesh Parts and General Store, of 36 Robb and King Streets, Lacytown, Georgetown,(Tel: 592-226-2127) a dealer of used and new auto parts in Guyana and the sole distributor of Bridgestone tyres in Guyana, had been one of the willing sponsors of the Guyana Open 2017, Club President, Aleem Hussain, expressed gratitude for the staunch support of the Ganesh Parts.
Longest Drive – Parmanand Persaud
NTP Roy Cummings
Best Gross Avinash Persaud
4th Kassim Khan 69/10 654 8322
3rdIan Gouveia 69/18
2nd Mike Mangal 68/8
1st Munaf Arjune 65/10
