Linden Works Department a very troubling area

Region Ten Executive Officer, Orrin Gordon, has said that the Works Department of the Regional Democratic Council is a very troubling area, with issues that showed some amount of dysfunction, and as such needs to be restructured.

The call for the restructuring of the Department, came during yesterday’s Regional Democratic Council statutory meeting and drew unanimous support from Councillors.

“Get rid of them!” was the suggestion put forward by Councillor Gordon Callender, who has repeatedly pointed to the irregularities prevalent at the RDC.

Gordon said that he was not complaining but whatever needs to be done should be done quickly. He suggested the system needs some amount of impetus from the Council and Administration to get things moving.

Gordon in pointing out some glaring discrepancies said that he is now seeing “some things that are hard to believe.”

Alluding to one area, Gordon said that he has “a difficulty in paying a taxi between eight and nine thousand dollars to cross one mile”, something that has been happening within the Works Department.

He also drew attention to other instances where exorbitant sums are charged for services rendered.

“Some of the charges and cost that come to the Council are phenomenal.”

Gordon said that if a vehicle had to be hired to move items from the RDC office to the Mackenzie High School an astronomical $20,000 had to be paid. But when another person was contacted and asked how much he would charge to take the very items to all the schools, the person said $20,000 to distribute all across Linden.

“But you know what would happen. You are going to get pushed back, and that’s what happened”.

The REO said that there were complaints about the truck being inadequate with sides that are too shallow and about juice and biscuits falling off the truck. “The issue is to get the man out of the system. I want you to understand clearly what’s going on,” Gordon said.

He added that if these issues are to be addressed, everyone must be involved, because the fact remains that value must be gotten for money.

Gordon further indicated that he had to pay $640 for a pound of tomatoes to go to the hostel in Amelia’s Ward among other things. Councillors who were clearly perturbed over these revelations said that the CEO should not sign off on these transactions.