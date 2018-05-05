Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition… Does Silver Bullets have enough munitions to stop Dave & Celena?

Could Silver Bullets stop the defending champions Dave & Celena’s All Stars is the question reverberating around the Mining Town of Linden as they prepare to bring the curtains down in the highly popular Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition tonight, at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac.

The reigning Linden and national champions have defied all the odds and critics to make it to the final and will no doubt start as firm favourites to retain the title in front of what is anticipated to be another sellout crowd.

The champs, who commenced this year’s competition with almost an entirely new unit, opened the defence of their title with a narrow loss on penalty kicks, but since that early setback, they’ve rattled off several wins en route to tonight’s final showdown against an in-form Silver Bullets.

Mortimer Giddings, who fired in a brace to set up the penalty shootout in their semi-final clash against Swag Entertainment, is expected to be supported by Alonzo Thorman and Rudy Halley, the heroes in their 3-0 won over Quiet Storm in quarter-final action.

On the other hand, Silver Bullets showed no mercy in their 4-0 drubbing of High Rollers with Jermaine Samuels hammering in all four goals.

Earlier, they sent the star-studded NK Ballers crashing out of the competition courtesy of a solitary strike from Robin Adams.

Their form too is rich and Dave & Celena should expect stiff opposition from a team that has shown no fear for opponents.

What is guaranteed is that the final will provide exhilarating action for the fans.

The playoff for third place between High Rollers and Swag Entertainment is anticipated to supply the fireworks necessary to light up the night.

At stake is $400,000, a trophy and an automatic spot in the national playoffs for the winning team, while second, third and fourth place teams cart off $150,000, $100,000 and $75,000 along with trophies respectively.

The Plate section carries a top prize of $50,000.

The tournament is also being sponsored by Colours Boutique on Robb Street.