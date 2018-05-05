GSCL Inc., Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise, Elegance Jewellery Softball… Fishermen beat Wellman by one run, RR Sport triumph

Persistent rain fall prevented any play at the Jai Hind Cricket Ground, Berbice on Sunday last in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL), Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise and Elegance Jewellery sponsored Softball tournament. Albion Masters, Success Masters and Albion were scheduled to battle at that venue.

However, play went ahead as scheduled at the Malteenoes Sports Club in the Masters (Over-40) category on Sunday when Wellman lost to RR Masters by two wickets in a close encounter then on Tuesday they went down to Fishermen Masters by a single run.

On Sunday, Wellman batted first and reached 129-6 from their 20 overs. Jagdesh Persaud top scored with 39 and got support from Greg De Franca 30 and Lloyd Ruplall 20; Raymond Harper and Rudolph Johnson picked up two wickets each.

Ejaz Mohamed then lashed 11 sixes and two fours in an unbeaten 93 that saw RR Masters to 135-8 from 19.4 overs. Latchman Kallicharran claimed 2-16. On Labour Day and at the said venue, Troy Ramsaywack slammed 69 and got support from B. Persaud 28 and Unnis Yusuf 24 in leading Fishermen Masters to 161-7 from their 20 overs.

Greg De Franca took 2-14 and Wayne Jones 2-20. Wellman in response came woefully close as they were restricted to 160-6 from 20 overs. Jagdesh Persaud scored 31, Basil Persaud 27 and Nandram Samlall 19, Zameer Hassan snared 3-26.

Entrance to the competition which is free has seen some of the top teams in the country participating. The winning prize of $100,000 in the Masters category and $50,000 in the Open segment. Play continues tomorrow.