EBFA working with Laluni to establish Football Club

The East Bank Football Association (EBFA) on Monday last made a visit to the village of Laluni which is located about 25 minutes by road aback the village of Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke/Linden highway with the aim of establishing a football club.

This initial visit to the village, which is well known as a farming community, saw the association presenting two balls and some football gear including bibs as a means of encouragement. Receiving the donation on behalf of the community was Headmaster of Laluni Primary School, Mr. Anthon Abrams.

Meeting with Thomas and some of the players from the community prior to a match between them and the Kuru Kururu Warriors Football Club, EBFA President Franklin Wilson told the players that the association was very happy to visit them and is looking forward to working with them to establish the Laluni Football Club.

Laluni is an active sporting community which plays a lot of cricket; the school would have also participated for many years in the Digicel Schools Football Championships.

Accompanying Wilson on the visit were Coaching Staff of the EBFA/Scotiabank Academy Training Centre led by Technical Development Officer (TDO) Devnon Winter along with Coach Orein Angoy and Amanda Angoy. Secretary of the Guyana Football Coaches Association, Dale Roberts was responsible for organising the visit.

The EBFA will be making another visit to the community shortly. Meanwhile, the village of Swan, another neighbouring community to Kuru Kururu was visited by the EBFA in January and invited to participate in the just concluded GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League; Swan ended 3rd to Kuru Kururu Warriors and winners, Timehri Panthers, twelve teams contested the league.

The association is working with Swan to establish their club and new executive. Timehri Panthers recently held their elections and is now the Timehri Panthers Sports Club.