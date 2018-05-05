Latest update May 5th, 2018 12:59 AM

De law mek fuh thief man

May 05, 2018 Dem Boys Seh

You got to be careful how you defending yuh self. If a man come to rob you, it now looking like if de best thing is to tek de robbing. You might even get shoot in de process but you better tek it. Is a long time dem boys believe dat de criminals got all de right. Is now dem convince.
A violent thief tackle a man fuh tek way he bird. De man fight back and in de end, he kill de man who attack him and jook him up. Dis man then go to de police station and bring de police to de scene wheh de killing tek place.
De next thing dem boys know is dat de man get charge wid manslaughter. Dis time de crime people seh how de man was defending heself. Now dem boys hear dat de man got to get charge fuh manslaughter, so dat a jury must be de one to seh dat he kill de man in self defence.
Dem boys seh dat if is poor man, he gun live in jail till he trial done although he merely try to save he own life. De court gun fix bail and if de man ain’t got de money, he got to stay in jail. Dat is how de law does operate in Guyana.
Is de same thing mek people does stand up and watch a man kill another one and do nutten. De police does call pun people fuh help out but who gon help out if dem got to go to jail? Is de same thing wid a man who see a thief in he tree. De law seh dat if you see a strange person in yuh yard, and it look like de man thiefing you got to represent yuh yard.
One man tek dis thing too serious and he shoot de man who been in he tree. He lucky dat de man ain’t dead.
A lady tek de will fuh de deed and because she bad, she shoot a man who was standing pun she fence cleaning down some vine. But she is not a man, suh she never spend even one day in de lock ups.
Talk half and watch how de law lopsided.

